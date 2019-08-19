The Brunswick High football team will play three home games at Bowdoin College this fall as the school’s field undergoes a track renovation project.

The Dragons will play at Whittier Field on Sept. 7 against Skowhegan, Sept. 20 against Windham and Oct. 4 against Gardiner, all games starting at 6:30 p.m. Brunswick has one other home game, Oct. 18 against Brewer, which Athletic Director Jeff Ramich hopes can be played at the high school.

The track surrounding the football field at the stadium is undergoing a renovation, with a completion date scheduled for Oct. 15.

“Hopefully it will get done sooner,” said Ramich, “but that’s the date they’ve given us. Hopefully they’ll be done before that.”

Ramich said the track project is moving along. The asphalt foundation is being put in and needs to sit a couple of weeks before the rubberized surface can be installed. That then needs to sit a couple of weeks before it’s lined.

The boys’ and girls’ soccer teams also will be affected. While both teams have their own field next to the stadium, they usually play night games on the football field. Ramich said the teams could play one or two games at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School field, which has lights. “It’s a well cared-for field,” said Ramich, who hopes to get a game at Bowdoin for the soccer teams.

“Nothing’s been solidified yet,” he said, “but we’re very appreciative of all the help that Bowdoin has given us.”

Bowdoin Athletic Director Tim Ryan said there’s no cost for Brunswick to use the fields. “We have a great relationship with the town, and with (Ramich) and his staff,” said Ryan. “And where they had this situation with a unique need, we were just happy to be of help to them.

“A couple of the games take place on days our team won’t even be on campus. It worked out well on the timing of the availability of the fields.”

While the track is the only ongoing renovation project at Brunswick’s athletic fields, Ramich said there have been discussions about putting artificial turf on the football field. “It’s early but that conversation has been started,” he said.

