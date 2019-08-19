- Wilton Alston Merchant Jr., 35, Jonesport, two warrants failure to appear, warrant domestic violence assault, Aug. 13, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Chad Paul Goodhart, 29, Farmington, violation condition of release, Aug. 13, Farmington Police Department.
- Roger J. Ames, 56, Weld, operating under the influence, Aug. 14, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Aaron Glenn McKusick, 45, Skowhegan, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 14, Wilton Police Department.
- Miguel Manuel Visuano, 34, Strong, domestic violence assault, prior domestic violence, probation hold, Aug. 15, Farmington Police Department.
- Kya R. Ruprecht, 18, Wilton, two warrants failure to appear, Aug. 15, Wilton Police Department.
- Ricky G. Tomkins, 46, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Aug. 15, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Devin J. Pease, 26, Farmington, violation condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, probation hold, Aug. 15, Farmington Police Department.
- Chad R. Stone, 38, Mechanic Falls, violation condition of release, illegal attachment plates, Aug. 16, Jay Police Department.
- Roger J. Ames, 56, Weld, violation condition of release, Aug. 17, Jay Police Department.
- James W. Sweet, 71, Farmington, operating under the influence, Aug. 17, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Eric B. Tartt, 56, West Farmington, domestic violence assault, Aug. 18, Farmington Police Department.
- A. Clifford Brown, 66, Madrid Township, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Aug. 18, $1,500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Aaron J. Nasiatke, 34, Farmington, domestic violence assault, prior domestic violence, Aug. 18, Farmington Police Department.
