Naomi Welch, 8, of Sabattus holds the hand of her mother, Kelly Violette, while having her ears pierced during a back-to-school shopping trip to the Auburn Mall on Monday. Welch will start third grade at Lisbon Falls Christian Academy on Sept. 3. “Back to school is when we get the most requests for ear piercing,” said Keli Mellenthine, an employee at Claire’s, a fashion store in the mall. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

