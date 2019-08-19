Kevin Cowan, right, and Clyde Smith install a basketball hoop at Lionel Potvin Park in Lewiston on Monday. Four basketball hoops on an asphalt court are being installed during the second wave of improvements to the park. A playground was put in place in 2017. “When you can drive by seven or eight years after the job is done and it still looks good, it makes you feel good,” said 81-year-old Douglas Small, the owner of D.L. Small & Sons, the company that installed the playground and basketball hoops. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
