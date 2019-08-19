TURNER — The Board of Selectmen decided Monday night to close the GAR Hall in North Turner because the insurer will not cover it because it is too dangerous.

The hall is used by the North Turner Union Presbyterian Church at 58 Howes Corner Road for public suppers.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said the insurance company recommended a structural engineer evaluate the two-story building at 29 Howes Corner Road, especially the structural support underneath.

“For the time being, we should post it and shut it down,” Selectman Angelo Terreri said.

Selectman Kevin Nichols agreed, saying no one should be in the building. He also suggested the town sell it.

Schaub said that could be discussed at the board’s next meeting, after more information is available.

In other matters, former Town Assessor Shirley Bartlett attended Monday’s meeting to request payment for work she completed before she was let go this year.

“I’m here tonight because I would like to be paid for my work,” Bartlett said. “I would like to have that happen without taking legal action, but if I have to I will.”

She said a packet listing the work she finished was sent to the board prior to Monday’s meeting.

Terreri, acting chairman for the board, said no action could be taken because the item was not on the agenda. He said it would be discussed at the board’s next meeting.

He also said there is a discrepancy between what the town and what Bartlett feel she is owed.

Schaub also announced that new, larger and reflective speed limit signs and pedestrian signs were installed on Little Wilson Pond Road. Residents of the road recently asked the board to address the problem of speeders.

“I’m glad we got that done in a hurry,” Terreri said.

The board also approved the $6,844 purchase of a plow for the Highway Department’s new truck. The department will also spend $1,536 on wireless radios for two trucks.

