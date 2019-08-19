The Winthrop field hockey team was hard at work Monday with a three-hour session that was kicked off its defense of the 2018 Class C state championship.

“We’ve got a little rust to shake off, we’ve got a lot of spots to fill, but I have no doubt that we can do something just as good as last year,” junior midfielder Kerrigan Anuszewski said. “I think (the title) definitely brings up the energy, because we’re all ready to get back out on the field and start working towards what we got last year.”

Winthrop’s first practice consisted of conditioning, including a mile run, as well as shooting drills and stations.

“We have a young team this year, but there’s no doubt in my mind that we can still defend that state championship and get pretty far this year,” sophomore forward Maddie Perkins said. “I think for the newcomers … they’re just excited to get playing with us and actually have the experience of going into playoffs.”

