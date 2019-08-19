OXFORD — A workshop on drug impairment in the workplace will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oxford Casino Event Center on Route 26.

It is sponsored by Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, Central Maine Human Resources Association, Dirigo Safety, Skelton, Taintor & Abbott and Oxford Casino Hotel Events Center.

Participants will learn about signs of impairment, tools to document impairment, what employers can ask, what can be done in reaction to perceived impairment, what (and how) impairment should be documented, and what kind of policies might assist in the process.

While an employee’s right to use certain drugs may be protected, that does not include a right to be impaired on the job. Drug impairment endangers safety and productivity. Among questions to be answered are: Can managers recognize the difference? Do policies accurately reflect the distinction? Can a worker be legally impaired on their own prescription drug? Does marijuana dangerously affect physical or mental processes?

Presenters include Scot Mattox of Dirigo Safety LLC and Jordan Payne Hay of Skelton, Taintor & Abbott.

Cost is $15 for chamber members; $25 for nonmembers. It includes breakfast.

To register go to the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce website or call the office at 207-743-2281.

« Previous

filed under: