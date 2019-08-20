RUMFORD — Quarterly art showcase “Kaleidoscope” will take place Friday, Aug. 23, at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater. Visual artists showcase their paintings, drawings and more, and often create art in front of the audience as performers take the stage. Summer Kaleidoscope features the original music of Aunt Hannah.

Kaleidoscope is a positive experience for participants and attendees. It is a stress-free environment that is often enriching and rewarding. It’s an up close and personal social outlet that is a place to meet, mix, mingle and relax. It’s a place for artists to showcase their skills and let the community know what the area offers in the realm of art.

Aunt Hannah is the featured performer. Members are an original American rock band formed in 2017 in Dixfield. The band’s current lineup is comprised of Jesse Heath, with down-to-earth lead vocals; Jeremy Cormier, jamming on lead guitar; Corey Theriault, rockin’ the bass; and keeping it all together is Isak Porter on drums.

Reminiscent of music from the ’70s and ’80s, their sound can best be described as a fusion between rock, blues, grunge, rockabilly and metal. They will showcase many of their original songs in anticipation of their new album titled “Halcyon,” which will be released in the fall. There will also be a set of original music with a reunion of “Among Shadows,” a duet that includes Andrew Phelps, vocals, and lead guitar and percussion by Chris Baptiste. Also taking the stage will be a solo set of acoustic songs by Adam Breton.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cash-only pub menu and cash bar. The performances start at 7 p.m. There is no charge to participate or attend Kaleidoscope. Those who like to draw, paint, sculpt, write poetry or create any kind of art and would like to showcase what they’ve got, should contact Grassette at [email protected] or call 207-369-0129.

