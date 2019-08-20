AUBURN — The following indictments were recently handed up by an Androscoggin County grand jury:

Ronald J. Alston, 45, 230 Brownell Road, Falls River, Mass., two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs on April 18, one count criminal forfeiture on April 18.

Christine Amaya, 53, 84 Pine Ridge Road, Sabattus, aggravated criminal operating under the influence on April 15.

John Bradford Bell III, 37, transient, two counts of gross sexual assault on April, one count unlawful sexual contact on April 15.

Kristina N. Benson, 35, 139 North Main St., Mechanic Falls, one count reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon on May 7, two counts criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on May 7, two counts assault on May 7, endangering the welfare of a child on May 7, driving to endanger on May 7, violation of condition of release on May 7.

Michael Cameron, 33, 114 Blake St. #307, Lewiston, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on April 20.

Adam B. Carrick, 37, 134 Mann Hill Road, Houlton, one count burglary on May 21, theft by unauthorized taking on May 21.

Sonya D. Chandler, 31, 364 Route 202, Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking on June 4, 2018.

Rocky Lee Creamer, 41, 20 Birch Drive, Friendship, aggravated criminal trespass on April 28, two counts of assault on April 28.

Albert Crowley, 24, 28 Bartlett St., 1R, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on March 18, unauthorized use of property on March 18.

Breanna Demmons, 26, 7 Russell St., Lot 11, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on April 9.

Zackary H. Durprey, 32, 70 River St., #1, Lewiston, operating after revocation on June 24, failure to stop for and officer on June 24.

Kyle Edwards, 25, 100 Pine St., Lewiston, unauthorized use of property on June 20.

Paul Farrell, 27, 25 Center St., Lisbon Falls, theft by unauthorized taking on May 9, violation of condition of release on May 9.

Ivan S. Felder, 49, 14 Melody Lane, Center Conway, N.H., aggravated assault on April 14, domestic violence assault on April 14.

Oscar Flores Lopez, 48, 169 Pine St., #1, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on April 14.

Oscar Flores Lopez, 48, 169 Pine St., #1, Lewiston, tampering with a victim on May 5, tampering with a witness or informant on May 5, improper contact with victim pre-bail on May 5.

Richard L. Gosselin, 50, 166 Goff St., Auburn, unlawful sexual contact on May 20.

Gary David Hesketh, 37, 312 Herrick Valley Rd., Poland, operating after revocation on May 27, operating without a license on May 27.

Michael Hines, 20, 35 Poplar St., Bridgeport, Conn., eluding an officer, operating without a license and criminal speeding on Feb. 9.

Tate A. Hodgdon, 35, 224 Crash Road, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking on March 6.

Alec Howes, 18, 332 Stetson Rd., Lewiston, reckless conduct with a firearm on Dec. 30, 2018.

Gary A. Hudon Jr., 32, 22 Village St., Lisbon, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on April 28.

Anthony S. Jordan, 31, 1968 Lisbon St., Lewiston, criminal operating under the influence, driving to endanger, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, receiving stolen property, violation of condition of release, operating without a license on June 1.

Paul M. Jordan, 31, 364 Route 202, Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking on June 4, 2018.

Derek P. Kendrick, 34, 235 Blake St., Lewiston, aggravated criminal operating under the influence, driving to endanger, endangering the welfare of a child, operating without a license on May 27.

Tina A. Lagasse, 53, 247 Bates St., Lewiston, forgery, receiving stolen property on May 16.

Jason P. Layton, 41, 536 North Road, Yarmouth, operating after revocation, operating without a license on May 15.

Jody L. Littlefield, 36, 7 Village Lane, Oxford, aggravated forgery, theft by unauthorized taking on March 30.

Tori Lynne MacLean, 44, 131 Horton St., #5, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on May 14.

Tori Lynne MacLean, 44, 131 Horton Street, #5, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking, theft by deception on May 20.

Jeanna Beck Marcotte, 34, 19 Cherrywood Lane, Apt. 4, Lewiston, two counts of assault on Feb. 19.

Alec Morin, 21, 248 Park Street, #1, Lewiston, aggravated criminal operating under the influence, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, operating after revocation on June 2.

Tiffany Morin, 30, 2 Beatley St., Lisbon, receiving stolen property on April 13, four counts of theft by unauthorized taking on April 14.

Shuaib S. Naji, 23, 37 Tall Pines Drive, Apt. 6, Lewiston, operating after revocation, violation of condition of release on May 9.

Nickel Nsubila, 23, 50 Knox St., 4FL, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on April 11.

Lacey O’Neil, 32, 48 Beacon St., Sabattus, theft by unauthorized taking on March 2.

James T. Pelham, 47, transient, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking on April 15 and 16.

James T. Pelham, 47, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on April 27.

James T. Pelham, 47, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on May 3, May 6, May 7.

Ronald R. Pittman, 18, PO Box 633, Lewiston, eluding an officer, criminal operating under the influence, operating beyond license condition or restriction on April 24.

Tyler E. Poliquin-Thomas, 22, 93 Summer St., #2, Auburn, three counts of theft by unauthorized taking on May 23, 24, 25, violation of condition of release on May 23, 24, 25.

Lucas A. Pono, 26, 31 Jean St., Lewiston, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault on April 17.

Angelena Roaix, 31, 247 Bates St., Lewiston, failure to report on May 8.

Taisha Rodriquez, 33, 541 Academy St., #22, New York, N.Y., aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on April 10.

Jessica Shropshire, 40, 50 Jean St., Lewiston, aggravated forgery on May 16, 2018, theft by deception on Jan. 1, 2018, tampering with public records or information on May 16, 2018.

Jake Simard, 28, 98 Webster St., Lewiston, operating after revocation, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on April 13.

Perry C. Stone, 25, 317 Intervale Road, Jay, eluding an officer, driving to endanger on May 14.

Jonathan N. Thibodeau, 35, 139 Park St., #106A, Lewiston, aggravated assault, assault on May 1.

Joeb M. Turgeon, 45, 9 Bates St., Apt. 3, Mechanic Falls, operating after revocation, operating without a license on April 28.

Benny Uceta, 36, 5008 Broadway, New York, N.Y., aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on April 10.

Allan D. Walsh, 46, 25 Hill St., Biddeford, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, operating after revocation, eluding an officer, unauthorized use of property, driving to endanger, leaving scene of an accident, violation of condition of release on May 10.

Seth Watson, 35, 61 River Road, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (Class C), unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (Class D) on May 16.

Isaac I. Witham, 30, 8 Thompson St., Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release on April. 18.

Gerald L. Wotton, 54, 58 Howard St., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Feb. 6.

