Buckfield Select Board

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Joint workshop

What happened: Selectmen and the Budget Committee held a workshop on next year’s budget process.

What it means: They agreed to remind residents their comments are welcome. Town Manager Joe Roach suggested allowing time after each department presentation for public comment and everyone agreed.

What’s next: The Select Board and Budget Committee will each vote on the budget at the last meeting.

Paving bids

What happened: Selectmen accepted a bid of $80 per ton from Northeast Paving Co. for Town Line Road, which is in Buckfield and Hartford.

What it means: Selectmen rejected paving bids from Spencer Group of Turner, All States

Asphalt of Windham and Pike Industries of Fairfield because their prices were significantly

higher than what was budgeted.

What’s next: Roach will solicit requests for proposals for paving sections of Darnit Road this year and paving other roads in Buckfield next spring.

Shedd Hollow Bridge

What happened: Roach gave an update on the Shedd Hollow Road Bridge replacement, which is slightly behind schedule.

What it means: The stream is temporarily being diverted and will return to its regular flow after the work is done. Some of the fish in the stream will be moved after being lightly shocked with electricity, which won’t kill them, Roach said.

What’s next: The work must be done by Monday, Sept. 30.

Special Amusement Ordinance

What happened: Selectmen held a public hearing on the special amusement permit issued for the Buck-It Grill & Tavern after they received written complaints about noise from neighbors, who were not at the hearing.

What it means: Selectmen tabled action on language in the Special Amusement Ordinance until they have a definition for “detrimental to public health/safety.”

What’s next: Roach will research the issue and report at a future meeting.

Winter sand bids

What happened: Selectmen reviewed bids from W.A. Sumner of Sumner for $9.75 per yard for the inside sand pile and $9.75 per yard for the outside sand pile; and from K.R. Youland & Son LLC of Turner for $9.75 per yard for the inside pile and $9.50 per yard for the outside pile.

What’s next: Selectmen will get more information before making a decision at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Facility use application

What happened: Selectmen tabled action on the proposed facility use application until

Roach gets more information.

What it means: Roach created a draft application for town buildings after a

request from Karen Vasil-Busch to use a room for a community yoga class. Roach modeled

it after the Old Church on the Hill’s use form and eventually wants to have an inventory of town

spaces for rent, parking sketches and possible fees associated with renting.

What’s next: Roach will have a meeting with the fire and rescue chiefs about the yoga class

possibly being held in the training room in the Fire-Rescue Station and bring a proposed fee

schedule to selectmen at their next meeting.

Town Manager’s report

What happened: Roach reported on brush-trimming on Sodom Road, ditching on South Hill

Road and removing hazardous trees on Paris Hill Road, High Street, Purkis Road and East Buckfield Road. Roach issued a second notice of violation for a shed that was started without a building permit on North Hill Road.

What’s next: The public safety audit by the Maine Department of Transportation will be held at

10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, beginning at the Municipal Center, 34 Turner St.

Appointments and resignations

What happened: Selectmen made appointments to boards and committees, and accepted

resignations.

What it means: Appointments include Cory Nicholson to the Old Church on the Hill Committee

for one year and Robert Downey and Peter Werwath to the Road Committee each for two years. Resignations include Colin Greenan and Glen Sevigny from the Planning Board.

