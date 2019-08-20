Falmouth police said Tuesday evening that they have located a 15-year-old boy who may have run away from home Saturday.

Police said Tacoma Malloy was found at a local address and had not been harmed.

He was last seen Saturday at his family’s home in Falmouth.

Lt. Frank Soule said in a news release that Malloy left voluntarily and likely ran away from his home.

