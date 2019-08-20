Maine
Falmouth police find 15-year-old boy, say he likely ran away
Tacoma Malloy, who had been missing since Saturday, was found Tuesday evening at a local address, police say.
Falmouth police said Tuesday evening that they have located a 15-year-old boy who may have run away from home Saturday.
Police said Tacoma Malloy was found at a local address and had not been harmed.
Tacoma Malloy Photo courtesy of Falmouth Police Department
He was last seen Saturday at his family’s home in Falmouth.
Lt. Frank Soule said in a news release that Malloy left voluntarily and likely ran away from his home.
