Haleigh A. Johnson, 20, Farmington, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Monica A. Rollins, 38, Wilton, criminal trespass on Nov. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined

$250.

Kristen M. Kerr, 20, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Sonya M. Skibicki, 27, Freeman Township, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $150, restitution $120.72.

Sonya M. Skibicki, 27, Freeman Township, violating condition of release on Nov. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $150, fine suspended.

Merle A. Lufkin, 59, Peru, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Dec. 24, 2018, filed.

Mark Tibbetts, 47, Rome, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Dec. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Chase G. Rerrick, 22, Carrabassett Valley, criminal trespass, violating condition of release, criminal trespass on Nov. 25, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed.

Kendra Jamison, 22, Norway, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Nov. 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Lance L. Pangelinan, 25, Livermore Falls, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating vehicle without license-conditional/restricted, 2 charges violating condition of release on Jan. 17, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Antonio Gordon, 36, Farmington, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, violating condition of release on Jan. 18, first charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours, second charge found guilty sentenced 48 hours, third charge dismissed.

Matthew D. Bellegarde, 37, Rumford, fishing without valid license on Jan. 19, found guilty, fined $150.

David R. Tanner, 32, Enosburg Falls, Vt., hunting on Sunday Dec. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Benjamin A. Sullivan, 48, Temple, placing bait to entice deer on Nov. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Charles E. McKenzie, 20, Jay, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Scott Morse, 64, Groveland, Mass., possession of antlerless deer on Nov. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Benjamin R. Steinhilper, 22, Higganum, Conn., unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Jan. 23, found guilty, fined $400.

Sean M. Quilty, 48, Madrid, fugitive from justice on Jan. 27, dismissed.

Chad P. Goodhart, 29, Farmington, violating condition of release on Jan. 26, dismissed.

Jeremiah Svoboda, 34, Farmington, attaching false plates on Dec. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Andrew Deering, 32, Jay, violating condition of release on Dec. 22, dismissed.

Robert Ladd, 18, Farmington, placing bait to entice deer on Nov. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Lawrence G. Hand, 64, Wilton, unlawful possession of wild animal or bird on Nov. 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Daniel S. Howard, 43, Livermore Falls, hunting antlerless deer without permit, false registration of deer on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge dismissed.

Caleb Smith, 21, Farmington, criminal trespass on Nov. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Troy E. Bonnevie, 47, Jay, placing bait to entice deer, found guilty, fined $200.

Philip W. Caldwell Jr., 35, Jay, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Dec. 7, 2018, found guilty.

Russell France, 51, Vienna, placing bait to entice deer Oct. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Alan B. Hatch, 23, Farmington, furnishing liquor to a minor on Oct. 12 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Roy G. Gould Jr., 40, New Vineyard, placing bait to entice deer on Nov. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Roy G. Gould Jr., 40, New Vineyard, hunting antlerless deer without permit on Nov. 16, 2018, possessing unregistered deer on Nov. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge dismissed.

Niles Gage, 54, Farmington, placing bait to entice deer on Nov. 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

William Michaud, 54, Jay, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 20, 2018, dismissed.

Terry B. Marsters, 56, Livermore, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Andrea O. Velez Hampton, 24, Livermore Falls, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Kenneth J. Cray, 38, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical fore on Jan. 29, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Barbara M. Brackett, 62, Rangeley, terrorizing on Jan. 25, dismissed.

Bridgette D. Gervais, 40, Richmond, criminal trespass on Feb. 2, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Johnathon R. Andrews, 23, New Vineyard, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 2, dismissed.

Sara R. Parker, 30, Livermore, 2 counts operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 3, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher L. Greenleaf, 33, Wilton, domestic violence terrorizing, violating condition of release, domestic violence terrorizing on Feb. 4, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty.

Nathan Lyons, 32, Farmington, violating condition of release on Jan. 1, found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Kaitlin Bean, 24, Turner, violating condition of release on Feb. 9, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Richard G. Ricardi, 62, Chicopee, Mass., fugitive from justice on Feb 10, dismissed.

Cassie Currier, 32, Farmington, violating condition of release on Dec. 30, 2018, dismissed.

Joy L. Welch, 55, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property on Dec. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Timothy M. Gray, 58, Wilton, theft by receiving stolen property on Dec. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ernest T. Philbrook, 47, Wilton, violating protection from abuse order on Dec. 3, 2018, found guilty.

Christian A. Smith, 36, Farmington, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Dec. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Deanne Danforth, 63, Turner, operating vehicle without license on Dec., 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Brad Daggett, 19, New Vineyard, possessing animal/bird in violation, shooting from motor vehicle on Dec. 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Trisha L. Joseph, 32, Wilton, failure to stop, provide information on Dec. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Nicholas M. Walker, 24, Strong, attaching false plates on Feb. 5, found guilty, fined $150.

Anisha M. Gagnon, 29, Kingfield, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 6, charges dismissed.

Brian Sweeney, 38, New Sharon, violating condition of release on Feb. 19, found guilty, sentenced 7 days.

Brandon E. Howard, 30, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on Jan. 4, found guilty, sentenced 8 days.

Thomas J. Buzzell, 27, Industry, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 30, found guilty, fined $250.

James Nicholas, 32, Temple, operating vehicle without license on Jan 28, found guilty, fined $150.

Alan B. Hatch Sr., 62, Chesterville, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Jan. 28, dismissed.

Jimale B. Abdi, 21, Lewiston, , motor vehicle speeding more than 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Jan. 19, dismissed.

Jennifer Mathers, 32, Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 28, found guilty, fined $500.

Katherine E. Connolly, 25, Casco, hunting or possessing moose during closed season, possessing unregistered moose on Sept. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1000, restitution $1666.

Bryan J. Deleon, 32, Mercer, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Glenn E. Harris, 54, Vassalboro, violating condition of release, attaching false plates on Feb. 1, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Devanie Hebert, 23, Livermore Falls, criminal trespass on Dec. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

George W. Dereszynski, 36, Dallas Plantation, operating snowmobile under the influence (over 21) on Jan. 25, found guilty, fined $750, sentenced 48 hours.

Derek A. Poulin, 34, Dixfield, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 28, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Renee Speranza, 28, Peru, operating while license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates on Jan. 31, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Benjamin R. Storey, 22, Cumberland, operating after registration suspended on Jan. 19, found guilty, fined $100.

Stephen A. Ramirez, 29, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked on Feb. 2, dismissed.

Sandy T. Pierce, 57, Chesterville, criminal mischief on Jan. 17, filed.

Nicholas W. Kesaris, 25, Mount Vernon, criminal trespass on Dec. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jeremiah J. Begin, 41, Farmington, criminal mischief, operating vehicle without license, failure to make oral or written accident report on Jan. 28, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250, third charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 90 days.

Gary L. Choate Jr., 32, Livermore, operating while license suspended or revoked on Feb. 23, dismissed.

Jacie F. Mountain, 31, Rochester, N.H., making false public alarm or report on Dec. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jacie F. Mountain, 31, Rochester, N.H., failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Dec. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Brittany R. Boivin, 32, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Dec. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Julie A. Kelly, 56, Chesterville, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Jan. 4, found guilty, fined $150.

Cole R. Smith, 27, Scarborough, attaching false plates on Dec. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Dean P. Morrison, 74, Rangeley, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 8, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Devanie Hebert, 23, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 28, found guilty, fined $200.

Christina E. Noll, 44, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Ryan J. Witherell, 32, Waterville, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) on March 13, f2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Charles E. Brewster, 38, Livermore Falls, violating condition of release on March 11, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

William H. Decastro, 68, Chesterville, keeping dangerous dog, failing to license dog, allowing dog to be at large on Feb. 22, 2018, dismissed.

Samuel C. White, 21, Jay, minor possessing liquor on Sept. 26, 2018, offense committed fined $500.

Ian C. O’Donnell, 21, Jay, minor transporting liquor on Sept. 26, 2018, offense committed fined $200.

Eli E. Michaud, 27, Farmington, minor possessing liquor on Oct. 20, 2018, offense committed fined $300.

Ryan L. Hinkley, 20, New Portland, minor transporting liquor, minor possessing liquor on Oct. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge offense committed, fined $250.

Abel G. Alemayo, 21, Portland, minor possessing liquor on Oct. 20, 2018, offense committed fined $200.

Hunter Dunham, 15, Starks, possession of tobacco products by minor on Oct. 25, 2018, dismissed.

Matthew P. Cornelio, 21, Jay, minor possessing liquor on Oct. 20, 2018, offense committed fined $200.

Gary A. Blodgett, 58, Strong, supervising junior hunter who violates law on Oct. 30, 2018, offense committed, restitution $100, unconditional discharge.

Jamie A. Hobbs, 43, Kingfield, submerged motor vehicle in water on Oct. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Justin Landolfi, 39, Charleston, R.I., operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 22, 2018, offense committed fined $200.

Tyler McLaughlin, 18, Farmington, marijuana, under 21 years of age on Sept. 25, 2018, offense committed fined $350.

Lorenzo Solitro, 38, Exeter, R.I., operating unregistered ATV, operating ATV on land or another without permission on Sept. 22, 2018, first offense committed fined $200, second offense committed fined $100.

Selah N. Sondrol, date of birth is shown as 10/20/2018, Winslow, marijuana, under 21 years of age, by default, fined $350.

Corey Stevens, 49, Farmington, operating ATV on land or another without permission on Sept. 30, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Andrew E. Swanson, 18, Scarborough, operating ATV on land or another without permission on Oct. 8, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Codie A. Broadway, 19, Farmington, minor possessing liquor, marijuana under 21 years of age on Oct. 4, 2018, first charge offense committed, fined $200, second charge dismissed.

