FARMINGTON — The following indictments were recently handed up by the Franklin County grand jury:

Thomas J. Buzzell, 27, 26 Rand Road, Industry, assault on a child less than 6 years old on June 8, criminal operating under the influence on June 9, operating after suspension on June 9.

Dylan Czabaruk, 24, 216 East Madrid Road, Phillips, assault on a child less than 6 years old on March 9.

Yarette Dones, 19, 530 Main St., Wilton, aggravated assault on May 4, domestic violence assault on May 4.

Jeremiah I. Francis, 33, 235 Intervale Road, Jay, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault on May 11.

Eric S. Letalien, 44, 20 Park Ave., Dixfield, unlawful sexual contact, assault on Jan. 15.

Christopher N. Martin, 35, 3 Middle Ave., Livermore Falls, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief on March 2.

Scott D. McAleer, 55, 17 Jackson Hole Drive, Carthage, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Jan. 10.

Kaitlin M. Overlock, 24, PO Box 227, Shawmut, assault on an officer, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal operating under the influence on April 13.

Jonathon L. Peaslee, 22, 837 Somerset St., Rumford, burglary on May 5, 2017, June 17, 2017, theft by unauthorized taking on May 5, 2017, June 17, 2017.

Michael J. Richardson, 29, 2393 New Vineyard Road, New Vineyard, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, criminal operating under the influence on May 11.

Benjamin E. Savage, 26, 2 Weeks Mills Road, New Sharon, burglary, criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking in October 2012, April 20, 2013.

Scott Warren, 54, 50 Earth Way, South Carthage, three counts unlawful sexual contact on Dec. 1, 2018, Dec. 31, 2018, Jan. 1, Jan. 31, Feb. 1, Feb. 28.

Douglas S. Theriault, 37, 488 Knowlton Corner Road, Farmington, aggravated operation of a methamphetamine laboratory, conspiracy to commit, three counts endangering the welfare of a child on May 15.

Katherine A. Theriault, 29, 488 Knowlton Corner Road, Farmington, aggravated operation of a methamphetamine laboratory, conspiracy to commit, three counts endangering the welfare of a child on May 15.

Janessa L. Thomas, 29, 22 Whitney St., Phillips, stealing drugs on Feb. 12.

