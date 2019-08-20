DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will offer “Lakeside Laugh Lab-Uncensored” at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Brownfield’s own Jake Jacobson will host a lineup of New England’s hardest working comedians who are loveable, irreverent, smart and subtle, taking New England by storm.

Jacobson is a mostly harmless, contented cynic and callous(ed) wise-ass hacking his way out of the woods of Western Maine. He is the reigning champion of the Crazy Camel Bar and Hookah Lounge Comedy Contest and a finalist in the New England’s Funniest Bar Comic Contest. Jacobson has performed at the Rhode Island Comedy Connection, Portland’s Gold Room and venues all over New England.

Guests comedians from Portland include Jim Martin, putting the loveable in cynicism, and Danny Jordan — you just wanna put him in your pocket and take him home. Featured will be Boston comedian Rasheed Townes, dedicated stay-at-home family man hanging on by a thread and dying to get out of the house… Yes that is silly string on the back of his good shirt. Headlining comedian from Portland via Montreal, Rachel Gendron, putting the Q in LGBTQ … lotsa Q’s, will also appear.

The show is not intended for young audience.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 7. Concessions will be available. Tickets are $15, regular; $12, senior (65-plus). To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

The Denmark Arts Center is located at 50 West Main St.

