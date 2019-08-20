FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls man remained in jail Tuesday, a day after being charged with selling crack cocaine from his apartment and from a vehicle in Wilton.

Joseph S. Boothby, 29, of 34 Bemis St., was arrested Monday during a traffic stop in Jay on a Maine Drug Enforcement Agency warrant charging trafficking in crack cocaine.

Boothby is known to MDEA as “a trafficker in heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base,” according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed by an MDEA agent in a Farmington court Aug. 6.

A person working with the MDEA arranged to meet Boothby to buy $100 worth of crack cocaine June 7 at the Food City parking lot in Wilton, according to a court document. Two other purchases were previously made at his apartment, according to the affidavit.

When two people working with the MDEA pulled into the Wilton store lot, Boothby got into their vehicle and they drove him to Franklin Savings Bank, a short distance away. During the trip, Boothby was given $100 in exchange for 0.7 grams of crack cocaine, according to the MDEA.

A conviction for trafficking in crack coaine is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

