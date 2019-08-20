100 years ago: 1919

Empire Grove Methodist Camp meeting opened Monday at the grounds near East Poland with an encouraging attendance. The Rev D. B. Holt of Auburn, superintendent of the August District is in charge of the meetings of the week and conducted the opening service. Prof. G.A. Clark of Kents Hill Seminary preached the opening sermon. In the afternoon, the Rev. John M. Arters of Portland delivered an address on prohibition, it being Temperance Day.

50 years ago: 1969

The Maine Appalachian Trail Club will sponsor its annual summer outing in the Rangeley area on Aug. 22, 23 and 24, it has been announced by President James L. Faulkner of Kents Hill. The group will camp in Rangley Lakes State Park and will undertake work and inspection trips on the Appalachian Trail near Rangeley and Mooselookmeguntic Lakes. Saturday evening there will be a short business meeting and a presentation of a recently released 28-minutes color film, “Appalachian Trail.” The Appalachian Trail, a 2,000-mile footpath extending from Maine to Georgia, is a part of the National Trails System and is maintained by volunteers. Equipment and tools for trail work will be furnished by the club.

25 years ago: 1994

Several bands will be featured at the ninth annual Oxford County Bluegrass Festival to be held at the Oxford County Fairgrounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Shows start at 8 p.m. Friday, at 11 am. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Eleven bands from Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, Florida and Georgia are scheduled to perform. Record, who has been in charge of the festival since it began nine years ago, says every year the crowd gets bigger and there are lots of campers who spend the weekend. Record says, “Eighty percent are from out-of-state. Word’s gotten around that we’ve got good level ground for campers with about 200 electrical hook-ups, bathrooms, and food and shopping centers are nearby,”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: