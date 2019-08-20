WINTHROP — The Bailey Library in downtown Winthrop will host forester and writer Laurie Apgar Chandler on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The 6:30 p.m. event is part of the ongoing Winthrop Lakes Region Forum and is sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation.

Chandler will read from and discuss her new book, “Upwards,” which tells the story of Chandler as the first woman to solo paddle New England’s 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

The memoir was described as a “personal and mesmerizing account of a transformative paddling journey” by the Northwoods Sporting Journal, and it provides a comprehensive look at the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, the country’s longest mapped inland paddling trail.

Chandler holds degrees in biology and forestry and worked for many years as a research forester. She is the author of numerous scientific publications. She lives year-round in Maine, sharing her parents’ log cabin in Bremen, and enjoys swimming, canoeing, hiking and snowshoeing.

