TURNER — “Music for Mavis” Tuesdays at the Gazebo will host Kevin Libby and Friends at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, rain or shine. Libby’s guests will include Robby Coffin, Dave Thibodeau and Mark Horn — a dynamic group who can make the spirit soar.

They will entertain with an evening of charming, heart-warming music. Kevin is a Turner boy, a well-seasoned, rock ‘n’ roll and country-western musician, who plays in the style of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Mearl Haggard. Libby will have CDs for sale. He has opened an evening of music at the Watervilel Opera House for the distinguished artist Mearl Haggard. He and his group of talented friends and musicians will dazzle the crowd with the beautiful blend of music they bring forth.

They pass the hat to pay the musicians. Suggested donation $10. If it rains they will perform inside under the library, right beside the gazebo.

For more information, call 207-754-0954.

