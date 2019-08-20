Saint Dominic Academy students Natalia Russell, left, and Emma Smith clean shelves as Jackson Rice kicks a soccer ball while taking a break from helping clean the snack shack at the Auburn school on Tuesday. “All Saints Booster Club” president Jamie Rice said three parents and their children spent the day cleaning in anticipation of the fall sports season. Rice said that money raised through the snack shack helps fund athletics and extra curricular activities. Russell, 13, Smith, 13, and Jackson Rice, 8, start school Aug. 28. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
