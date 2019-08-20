C.N. Brown employees burn propane gas from an unused underground tank at 313 Cumberland St. in Rumford on Tuesday while firefighters block a section of the street. Fire Chief Chris Reed said after more than five hours, some of the 450 gallons in the 1,000-gallon tank remained, so workers are expected to return Thursday to finish emptying it. The 50-year-old tank supplied a Chinese food restaurant and laundromat.

 

Rumford Fire Chief Chris Reed examines an unused 50-year-old underground propane tank at 313 Cumberland St. on Tuesday. Some of the 450 gallons of fuel was burned off by C.N. Brown on Tuesday. The rest is expected to be burned Thursday.

Rumford
