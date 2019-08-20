POLAND — Selectpersons voted Tuesday night to leave the property tax rate at $14.98 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Executive Assistant Nikki Pratt said state revenue-sharing for Poland is expected to be $379,632, which is $150,000 more than last year. She said she was unsure if that amount of will remain for the coming year, adding the the town should be prepared if it’s less.

The tax rate will provide a larger overlay that could be used for emergency expenses or tax issues.

Pratt said the town will not capture TIF funds to offset expenditures as they have in years past.

On the recommendation from the Community and Economic Development Committee, selectpersons also approved paying $8,950 to Wright-Pierce environmental engineering firm in Portland to study water and sewer extensions on Routes 26 and 122.

Services will include:

Determining business needs related to water and sewer;

Looking at possible advantages of providing alternative water service, such as use of smaller mains or constructing storage facilities at the end of the extension for fire and domestic needs;

Canvassing abutters to determine their interest in connecting;

Estimating the cost of water/sewer service to potential abutters;

Updating cost estimates from prior tasks and project costs;

Participating in two workshops with Poland to present findings and recommendations; and

Providing a report.

In other matters, Town Manager Matthew Garside said the recent marijuana licensing lottery took in $10,000 in license fees.

Selectpersons will conduct a Town Charter workshop at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Town Office.

