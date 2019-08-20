Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Daniel Williams, 28, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:57 p.m. Monday at 1 North Main St. in Mechanic Falls.

• Marc Gagne, 42, of Sabattus, on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief, 2:14 a.m. Tuesday at 24 Ballpark Road in Sabattus.

Auburn

• Deanna Sperandeo, 25, of Auburn, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 2:21 a.m. Tuesday at 15 High St.

Lewiston

• Erika Haines, 29, of Lewiston, on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of bail conditions, 7:15 p.m. Monday at 135 Bartlett St.

• Ahmed Abadir, 18, of Lewiston, on a charge of failure to appear, 9:40 p.m. Monday on Park Street.

• Richard Rogers, 37, transient, on a charge of violating protective order, 10:40 p.m. Monday at 23 Spoffard St.

• Brandon Darveau, 26, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence assault and a probation hold, 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at 140 Canal St.

• Donald Bourget, 36, transient, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Park Street.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Jordan N. Seitz, 24, of Poland and Keven R. Pomerleau, 48, of Minot collided at 7:32 a.m. Monday on Beech Hill Road. The 2009 Toyota driven by Seitz and owned by Adam L. Turner of Poland was towed and the 1998 Lincoln owned by Pomerleau received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Saundra L. Decker-Bifulco, 55, of Turner and Brandon J. Blood, 27, of Greenwood collided at 8:03 a.m. Monday on Center Street. The 2009 Dodge owned by Decker-Bifulco received functional damage and the 2006 Western Star tractor-trailer driven by Blood and owned by Perry Transport Inc. of Poland received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Michelle J. Taylor struck the back of a vehicle driven by Stephanie A. Dow, 54, of Turner at 8:51 a.m. Monday on Hampshire Street while Dow was stopped in traffic. The 2015 Kia driven by Taylor and owned by Support Solutions Inc. in Auburn and the 2017 Toyota owned by Dow received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Charlene T. Fischer, 30, of Auburn and Stephen F. Greenleaf, 66, of Livermore Falls collided at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the Dollar Tree parking lot on Center Street. The 2011 Toyota driven by Fischer and owned by Christian S. Carter of South Paris received functional damage and the 2001 Chevrolet owned by Greenleaf received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Michael A. Carr, 54, of Fairfield and Timothy D. Callahan, 40, of Auburn collided at 12:25 p.m. Monday on Minot Avenue. The 2008 Buick owned by Carr received minor damage and the 2008 Subaru owned by Callahan received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Jody T. Collins, 56, of Canton and Brianna N. Davis, 22, of Auburn collided at 4:54 p.m. Monday on Rodman Road. The 2011 Dodge driven by Collins and owned by Terry L. Henry of Lewiston and the 2014 Kia driven by Davis and owned by John W. Davis of Turner received functional damage.

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Helen B. Warren, 79, of Litchfield and Matthew P. Carroll, 41, of Richmond collided at 10:39 a.m. Friday at Union and Oak streets. Warren’s 2001 Subaru was towed and the 2005 Toyota driven by Carroll and owned by James M. Carter of Sabattus received functional damage.

