PARIS — The Oxford County Registry of Deeds office in Fryeburg will close permanently Wednesday, Aug. 28, completing a merger of the Western District office in Fryeburg and the Eastern District office in Paris.

Speaking at the County Commission meeting Tuesday, Register of Deeds Cherri Crockett said the office will close at 4 p.m., and final recordings will end at 3:30 p.m that day. Then the process of bringing the books over to the new office will begin. They will not delivered until the end of September, once new shelves are installed.

There is not yet a plan for the future of the building, built in 1801, according to Crockett. She said Sharon Jackson, the previous town manager of Fryeburg who stepped down July 5, expressed interest in leasing the space. Crockett said she was going to reach out to the town to see if it is still interested in taking over the space.

The closure will not include any sort of ceremony, but the commissioners said they are open to having a ceremony to commemorate the merging of the two offices at the Oxford County Courthouse.

