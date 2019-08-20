NEW GLOUCESTER — The New Gloucester Recreational Department and the Norumbega Cidery are partnering to offer a Return to Nature Family Day from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Norumbega Cidery, 380 Woodman Road, is surrounded by an extensive network of trails that follow along Talking Brook and pass through a mixed soft and hard wood forest. Families can take a hike in the woods or make nature-based arts and crafts. Adults will be able to taste some of the latest blends of Norumbega hard cider.

Schedule for the day: 3 p.m., Mushroom Walk with Kevyn Fowler; 4 p.m., Kids Nature Walk with Michael Fralich; and 2 to 6 p.m., Nature Scavenger Hunt, self-guided trail hikes, nature-based crafts.

For more information, contact Julie Fralich, 207-653-4823, visit www.ngrecreation.com or go to https://www.facebook.com/norumbega.cidery/; or Noah Fralich, [email protected] or 207-232-1304.

