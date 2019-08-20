RUMFORD — An electrical fire in the basement at Rumford Community Home on Tuesday morning produced smoke in the basement before it was cleared out by the Rumford Fire Department and other area firefighters that morning.

Rumford Fire Chief Chris Reed said that some “heavy fuses” in the basement had ignited and caused the smoke. Following an investigation, the smoke was traced to a coil in the air handler system, according to a press release from the community home.

Because of the electrical fire the community home shut off the power for about an hour and they moved 29 residents from their nursing unit and moved them to their residential care unit “as per a precautionary measure so that they would have more light,” said Rumford Community Home Administrator Amanda Nelson.

The residents were moved “more for their comfort. None of the resident rooms are above the basement where we smelled smoke,” Nelson said.

The community home and fire department were prepared to move the residents if necessary and four Regional School Unit 10 buses and several ambulances were at the scene in case the residents needed to be relocated.

