ORONO — The Bachelor of University Studies (B.U.S.) is UMaine’s degree completion program for busy adults. Many adults who have some higher education experience but no bachelor’s degree find that life circumstances or interests make a traditional major and/or on-campus study difficult.

Often family, job and other responsibilities do not allow for full-time study. For these students, the B.U.S. Program provides an opportunity to develop a course of study that encompasses their interests and makes maximum use of existing transfer credits. The program also is available in a part-time, online format to accommodate the needs of working adults.

To meet the demands of adult learners, UMaine offers flexible course delivery formats, including online, video conferencing and blended and live classes.

With its multiple track options, the B.U.S. Program provides an opportunity for students who would benefit from an individually designed interdisciplinary program of study, as well as those who prefer a more prescribed curriculum. More information is online at umaine.edu/universitystudies.

For additional information about the adult degree completion program, contact Barbara Howard at 207-581-3146 or [email protected]

