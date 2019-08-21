Norman B. Thompson, 47, Mexico, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors on Sept. 24, 2007, probation revocation, sentenced to 45 months, probation revoked.

Norman B. Thompson, 47, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 30, 2007, probation revocation, sentenced to 45 months, probation revoked.

Michael J. Warner II, 40, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 6, 2009, probation revocation, sentenced to 40 months, probation revoked.

Donald G. Lagrange, 63, Lewiston, assault on Aug.1, 1999, found guilty, administrative release sentence one year.

Christopher D. Bennett, 48, Lewiston, aggravated criminal trespass on Oct. 13, 2010, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation two years.

Kyle P. Corey, 51, Lewiston, robbery on Nov. 5, 2011, probation revocation, sentenced to 33 months, probation partially revoked.

Manny Souza, 28, Lewiston, theft by deception, misuse of identification, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Dec. 1, 2018, charges dismissed.

James Burrington, 29, Lewiston, gross sexual assault on June 26, 2010, probation revocation, sentenced to four years, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Todd C. McCrary, 29, Rockland, robbery, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 1, 2013, first charge found guilty, sentenced toeight years with all but 804 days suspended, probation three years, restitution $109.50, 100 hours community service, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years, 100 hours community service, third charge found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Victor Mitchell, 44, Limington, burglary on Nov. 1 and 4, 2013, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to five years, probation revoked, second charge sentenced to five years, probation revoked.

Victor Mitchell, 44, Limington, burglary on Nov. 4, 2013, probation revocation, three counts of burglary on Nov. 5, 2013, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to five years, probation revoked, second charge sentenced to five years, probation revoked, third charge sentenced to five years, probation revoked, fourth charge sentenced to five years, probation revoked.

Troy Hampton, 26, Skowhegan, burglary on Nov. 14, 2012, found guilty, sentenced to 14 months, probation partially revoked.

Justin Marin, 30, Sabattus, assault on Jan. 27, 2013, probation revocation, sentenced to 10 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Marc L. Cloutier, 41, Auburn, burglary on March 22, 2014, found guilty, sentenced 81 days, probation partially revoked.

Ryan D. Doucette, 37, Bangor, robbery on April 16, 2014, probation revocation, sentenced to 27 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jamie Badeau, 35, Turner, aggravated forgery on March 25, 2014, probation revocation, sentenced to six years all but 18 months suspended, probation three years, restitution $3,323.41.

Tyler C. Mancuso, 34, Auburn, robbery on Sept. 10, 2014, probation revocation, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tyler C. Mancuso, 34, Auburn, robbery on Jan. 13, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Deeanna D. Collins, 36, Auburn, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Jan. 13, 2015, found guilty, sentenced 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, restitution $120.

Todd M. Chase, 38, Lisbon Falls, burglary on Aug. 1, 2014, sentenced to 28 months, probation partially revoked.

Todd M. Chase, 38, Lisbon Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 2, 2014, sentenced to 28 months, probation partially revoked.

