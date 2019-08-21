WELD — The library is hosting an author’s, poet and illustrators night and book signing from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22 at Kawanhee Inn.

Organizer Madeline Bujold said this year’s event will feature 11 authors, a poet and one illustrator from Weld, Farmington, Rumford and beyond.

“If the weather is good, it will be held on the platform down by the lake. If not, it will be inside,” she said.

Each speaker will share their personal information about writing or illustrating. A question and answer period plus book signings will follow.

Participants are: Arnold Sturtevant – memoirs, Joseph D. Slater –science fiction, Elliott Maynard – futurist, Bernd Heinrich – naturalist, Jeffrey Howatt – Allagash experience, Elizabeth Cooke – historical fiction, Sarah Carlson – poetry, Julie Cohen – realistic fiction, Peter Panagore – wilderness survival, Robert Kimber – wilderness canoeing experience, Diane Taylor – early childhood fiction, Alahna Roach – children’s book illustrator and Diane Taylor–Moore – children’s books.

For more information call Bujold, 585–2435.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: