Central Maine Medical Center

Liam Christopher McCulley, a boy to Kevin and Tia McCulley of Winthrop, Sept. 10, 2018. Grandparents, Doreen Riggs, Livermore, Debra and Jesse McCulley, Liberty Hill, Texas; great-grandparents, Ken and Frances Perkins, Mechanic Falls, Dwight and Carol Harris, Greene.

Peter James Pyenta, a boy to Matthew and Abigail Pyenta of Monmouth, Jan. 14. Sibling, George; grandparents, Pamela Abzan, Wayne, Timothy Cook, Monmouth, John and Elizabeth Pyenta, Clarkston, Mich.; great-grandparent, Sue Neal, Winthrop.

Maddox Thomas Strout, a boy to Danielle DeFosse-Strout and Scott Strout of Greene, Jan. 11. Siblings, Maximus, Skylar; grandparents, Mary Rice-DeFoss, Lewiston, Wanda Strout, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Thomas Rice, Northboro, Mass., Mary Rice, Northboro, Mass.

Michael James Barry, a boy to Keyanna Barry and Dean Bryant of Lisbon, Dec. 29. Siblings, Hope, Grace-lynn; grandparents, Jessica Barry, Lisbon, Stephen Sands, Lewiston, Ivan Tilton and Candy Bryant, Bethel; great-grandparent, Richard Houle, Lisbon.

Lydia Vanessa Viger, a girl to Heath and Vanessa Viger of Turner, Jan. 16. Sibling, Luke; grandparents, Wayne and Carolyn Viger, Turner, Chuck and Luz Faucher, Topsham; great-grandparents, Jean Faucher, Bath, Ines Lugo, Holyoke, Mass.

Ryan Charles Bentley Jr., a boy to Miranda Albert and Ryan Bentley of West Bethel, Jan. 20. Grandparents, Julie and Ken Albert, Jill Bemis, Steve Bentley; great-grandparents, Ron and Kathleen Albert, Margaret Bemis, John Bentley.

Xavier Paul LaBonte, a boy to Jonathan and Jennifer LaBonte of Auburn, Jan. 19. Grandparents, Normand and Victoria Roy, Lewiston, Paul and Darlene LaBonte, Auburn; great-grandparent, Florence McGraw, Lewiston.

Dalton Kariece Kidd, a boy to Aneeda Banton and Jamiel Kidd of Litchfield, Jan. 21. Grandparents, Carlton and Bobbie Jean Banton, Litchfield, Navine Wilson, Toronto, Orrette Kidd, Old Orchard.

Harvey A. Bowler, a boy to Ross and Amber Bowler of Lewiston, Jan. 16. Sibling, Noel; grandparents, Rachel and Jerry Bowler, Monmouth, Donna Crowley, Auburn, Larry Belanger, Auburn; great-grandparents, Robin and Skip Reed, Winthrop.

Declan Bertrand Biddle, a boy to Keith and Anna Biddle of Auburn, Jan. 9. Sibling, Lucia; grandparents, Rod and Sue Biddle, Auburn, Al and Lisa Kettell, Souderton, Pa.

Astrid Elise Damon, a girl to Tom and Iva Damon of Buckfield, Feb. 8. Sibling, Harvey; grandparents, Stephen and Lola Allen, Farmingdale, Doug and Donna Damon, Chebeague Island; great-grandparents, Clifford Damon, Auburn, Clarissa Damon, Auburn.

Henry Veikko Wall, a boy to Jesse Wall and Rebecca Brakeley of Oxford, Feb. 8. Sibling, Olive; grandparents, Douglas and Mary Wall, South Paris, Peter and Jody Brakeley, Middlebury, Vt.; great-grandparents, Jack Rosenberg, South Paris, Patricia Brakeley, Middlebury, Vt.

Scarlett June Haley, a girl to Kristen Camic and Travis Haley of Turner, Jan. 27. Siblings, Lillian, Lila; grandparents, Sherry and Stan Camic, Greene, Judd Haley and Sherrie Willis; great-grandparent, Barbara Willis, Turner.

Kinsley Roe Nault, a girl to Randy and Courtney Nault of Lisbon Falls, Jan. 23. Sibling, Karley; grandparents, Tracy LaBerge, Sabattus, John and Ann Nault, Monmouth, David and Audrey Clark, Douglas, Mass.; great-grandparents, Olene LaBerge, Sabattus, Lorraine Raymond, Sabattus.

Bryce Roland Child, a boy to Payton Lowell and Drew Child of Buckfield, Jan. 31. Sibling, Harper; grandparents, Colleen and Jeff Child, Leeds, Jennifer Lowell-Hussey, Buckfield, Jared Smith, Buckfield.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Blessing Marie Judd, a girl to Chlairisse Judd of Worcester, Mass., Jan. 16. Grandparents, Barry and Karen Judd, Worcester, Mass.; great-grandparents, Laurence and Christine Judd, Livermore, Hazel Harris, Saco.

Owen Jeffrey Shock, a boy to Chelsea Michaud and Jeffrey Shock Jr. of Auburn, Jan. 16. Sibling, Brayden; grandparents, Jeff and Janet Shock, West Paris, Lisa and Mitch Caron, Greene; great-grandparent, Greg Michaud, Auburn.

Emma Lynn Stentiford, a girl to Mariak McBean and Ryan Stentiford of Oxford, Jan. 25. Siblings, Jayden, Lillian; grandparents, Alice and Stacey Edgerly, Oxford, Theresa Stentiford, Waterloo, Iowa.

Addison Noel Currier, a girl to Christopher Currier and Katriza Rowe of Lewiston, Jan. 24.

Julieanna Emma-Lynn Crowley, a girl to Megan Crowley and Andrew White of Lewiston, Jan. 23. Siblings, Madison, Peyton; grandparents, Rodney and Robin Crowley, Sabattus.

Remington Michael Keene, a boy to Seth Keene and Taylor Lien of Lewiston, Jan. 24. Sibling, Kennadie; grandparents, Felicia and Sean Gilks, Livermore Falls, Kristina Jones, Livermore Falls, Brian Keene, Auburn, Michael Lien, Reno, Nevada; great-grandparents, Ken and Frances Perkins, Mechanic Falls, Diane Jones, Mechanic Falls, William and Sandra Holt, Poland, Sarah Lien, Poland.

Ethan John Carlmark, a boy to Sara Greenlaw and Nathan Carlmark of Auburn, Jan. 22. Siblings, Max, Zoey; grandparents, Donna and John Greenlaw, Poland, Randy and Louise Shaw, Auburn; great-grandparents, George and Effie Thurlow, Poland, Dorothy Carlmark, Vernon-Rockville, Conn.

Amora Leona Gagne, a girl to Jaime Neagle and Stevin Gagne of Auburn, Jan. 24. Siblings, Joshua, Alyvia; grandparents, Danielle and Ronald Clavette, Auburn, Dawn Neagle, Mechanic Falls; great-grandparents, Patti Gagne, Poland, Doris Tardiff, Lewiston, Virginia and Donald Guay, Massachusetts.

Autumn Rayne Alden, a girl to Ashley and Ben Alden of Sumner, Feb. 7. Siblings, Asher, Michael, Delilah; grandparents, Linda and Jim Harris, Auburn, Ken and Robbin Alden, Windham, Cathy and Mark Thayer, Auburn; great-grandparents, Barbara and Harland Lyman, Monmouth, Natalie and Kenneth Alden, Leeds.

Ja’mari Santana-Carter Chisholm, a boy to Jaida Martinez and Keomi Chisholm of Lewiston, Feb. 5. Siblings, Ja’vion, Josiah; grandparents, Lucy Abreu, Jersey City, N.J., Melinda Rodriguez, Jersey City, N.J.

Sebastian Benjamin Nadeau, a boy to Miriah and Benjamin Nadeau of Lewiston, Feb. 5. Sibling, Olivia; grandparents, Michael and Annette Nadeau, Sabattus, Bryan and Stacey Dinwiddle, Litchfield.

Skylar Monteiro, a girl to Julia Monteiro of Lewiston, Jan. 28. Siblings, Marcos, Kevin, Nelma, Kayla.

Samuel Frank Chouinard, a boy to Magda and Travis Chouinard of Auburn, Feb. 10. Grandparents, Anna and Witold Kuna, Auburn, Lisa and Tim Chouinard, Greene; great-grandparents, Philomena and Frank Chiaravelotti, Lewiston, Genowefa Janowicz, Czeladz, Poland.

Mid Coast Hospital

Declan Albert Ryan, a boy to Kayne and Chelsey Ryan of Brunswick, Jan. 11. Sibling, Madeleine; grandparents, Peter and Sue Dionne, Augusta, Michael Ryan, Framingham, Mass., Julie Ryan, Hingham, Mass.; great-grandparents, Buddy and Carol Ryan, Hingham, Mass.

Beckett Thomas York, a boy to Margaret and Bryan York of Harpswell, Jan. 15. Grandparents, Jen Stewart and Hugh Thomas, Harpswell, Gerald and Terry York, Orr’s Island.

Kieran Chase Park, a boy to Kelli Park of Harpswell, Jan. 16. Grandparents, Cleriscinda Park, Wiscasset, Thomas Park, Brunswick.

Azalea Lohrey, a girl to Renee and Jesse Lohrey of Topsham, Jan. 18. Sibling, Magnolia; grandparents, Brenda and Scott Landry, Farmington, Raenell Johannhg, Danville, Ill., Gary Lohrey, Hutchinson, Kan.; great-grandparents, Bonnie and Charlie Benschiedt, Hutchinson, Kan.

Cayleigh Christine Brockett, a girl to Douglas and Brandi Brockett of Bowdoinham, Jan. 21. Siblings, Colby, Camden; grandparents, Ann and Bill Peterson, Cape Neddick, Linda Brockett, Bowdoinham, Michael Brockett, Harpswell.

Ginger Mae Lemieux, a girl to Ryan and Amanda Lemieux of Topsham, Jan. 22. Grandparents, Bruce and Rachel Leland, Orr’s Island, Tyler and Brenda Lemieux, Bowdoinham; great-grandparents, Janet Leland, Harpswell, Shirley Lemieux, Barkhamsted, Conn.

Jonathan Michael Cadman, a boy to Alexander Wakefield and Sherilyn Cadman of Portland, Jan. 23. Grandparents, Mike and Narelle Whitney, Topsham, Ralph and Kail Cadman, Westport Island.

Gregory and Paul Nafanovich Williams, twin boys to the Rev. Nathan and Anna Williams of Gardiner, Jan. 23. Siblings, Tatiana, Evfrosinia, Serafima; grandparents, Mikhail and Irina Buryakova, Ishim, Russia, the Rev. Chad and Cindy Williams, Gardiner.

Felix Douglas Reed, a boy to Kenneth Reed and Moriah Sargent of Bowdoin, Jan. 28. Grandparents, Diane and James O’Hara, Litchfield, Deborah Bryan, Bowdoin, David and Kathi Reed, Lisbon; great-grandparent, Lorraine Gregg, West Gardiner.

Sterling James Barter, a boy to Brittany Prior and Colin Barter of Woolwich, Feb. 4. Grandparents, Sarah and Ryan Fraser, Damariscotta, Brian Barter, Walpole, Amanda Lenzycki, Woolwich, Jeanie McFarland, Walpole.

Jenna Lee Pryzybyl, a girl to Michael Pryzybyl and Chelsea Veator of Topsham, Feb. 5. Siblings, Reina, Eliza, Alexander; grandparents, Kathy Kempson, Cazenovia, N.Y., Gary and Patricia Veator, Manlius, N.Y., Bill and Mary Pryzybyl, Chandler, Ariz.

Charlotte Eloise Savage, a girl to Jamie Dufresne and Richard Morin of Lisbon Falls, Feb. 8. Grandparents, Becky and Bill Dufresne, Brunswick, Erin Savage, Brunswick; great-grandparents, Eloise Savage, Jean and Bob Defresne.

Ruby Priscilla Tracy, a girl to Sean and Kari Tracy of Brunswick, Feb. 12. Sibling, Levi; grandparents, Stanley and Kathy King, Arrowsic, John and Elizabeth Tracy, Augusta.

Lillian Elaina Barker, a girl to Sean Barker and Springly Bernier of Harpswell, Feb. 15. Siblings, Ethan Gomes, Cody Gomes, Alyssa Barker, Ethan Smith; grandparents, Michael and Connie Bernier, Harpswell, Michael and Elaina Barker, Brunswick; great-grandparents, Elizabeth Cyr, Olive Austin.

Liam Tru Alexander, a boy to Amber Timko and Patrick Alexander of Boothbay, Feb. 26. Siblings, Isabelle, Faith, Jean Duggan and Malaya, Jean Bright; grandparents, Heather Duggan, Bath, Scott Timko, Pennsylvania, Patrick Alexander Jr., Richmond, Crystal Wood, Lewiston.

Hayden Lynn Elwell, a girl to Blake Elwell and Naomi Cloukey of Bath, Feb. 28. Sibling, Lyndon; grandparents, Jennifer Cloukey, Bowdoinham, Beau and Traycee Elwell of West Bath; great-grandparents, Lydia Benoit, Bath, Patricia and John Brophy, Fairfax, Va.

