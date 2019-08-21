AUBURN — Katie Boss, health promotion manager at Healthy Androscoggin and a member of the Auburn Planning Board, has announced her candidacy for City Council at-large.

In a campaign statement this week, Boss said: “I love this community, and I’m eager to work with all Auburn residents to build on our strengths and realize our potential. Local government affects us every day, from our home values, to the education available to our children, to our water quality and the safety of our roadways. I’ve talked to so many people who feel disconnected from the key decisions that shape our city, and feel that their voices go unheard. That needs to change.”

Boss, who was born and raised in Maine, said her experience has made her a “collaborative leader” who can bring “people with different perspectives together to build consensus and get things done.”

“I am committed to using information rather than ideology to make decisions,” she said. “I believe the best way to get good information about a community is by listening to those who know it best — the residents.”

“Building strong communities is not straightforward,” she said. “It takes people at the helm who are willing to listen, consider all options and envision a better version of our community. I am up for that challenge. As a public health practitioner, I work with people from a wide range of backgrounds on complex issues, such as improving access to healthy food, safe homes and physical-activity opportunities. Every day I work to support people and build stronger communities.”

The municipal election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For Boss’ full campaign statement and more information, go to www.bossforauburn.com

