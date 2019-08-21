Battle for Breast Cancer helps center

FARMINGTON — The ninth annual Battle for Breast Cancer, a round-robin benefit field hockey event that took place on July 13 at Thomas College, raised a record $42,467 in proceeds for the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center (WBCC), a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Team members from Skowhegan, Messalonskee, Mt. Blue, Lawrence, Dexter, Nokomis, MCI, Winslow, Dirigo, Winthrop and Erskine Academy raised $1 at a time in their communities through car washes, bottle drives, T-shirt sales, toll booths and personal and sponsor solicitations for weeks prior to the day of the event.

According to Jill Gray, community relations and development director, all funds raised are used for working or retired people seeking health care at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center who are uninsured or under-insured. The funds help pay out-of-pocket expenses for breast care-related services for those who meet the qualifications and apply for assistance.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers access to digital screening, and diagnostic, clinical and care support services. The center has locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls.

Senior residents to thank first responders

FARMINGTON — Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington, an assisted living and specialized memory care community for seniors, will celebrate local first responders during the first annual First Responder Appreciation event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. All surrounding law enforcement and first responders, including police, fire department, sheriff’s department, EMTs and their families, have been invited to the free event featuring a barbecue dinner, live music and giveaways.

Woodlands staff will provide a barbecue dinner, desserts and entertainment. To-go boxes will be available for on-duty officers who may be in the area. Woodlands staff and residents put the event on to thank local first responders.

Woodlands Senior Living is located at 175 Knowlton Corner Road.

Native American Festival at Shaker Village

NEW GLOUCESTER — The 11th annual festival of some of Maine’s award-winning Native American artists will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village.

This is the southernmost gathering of Wabanaki artists in the state. More than 40 members of the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Micmac and Maliseet tribes will demonstrate traditional Wabanaki art forms, including basket-making, stone carving, bark etching, beadwork and jewelry, in addition to storytelling by Geo Neptune, drumming, singing, dancing and storytelling by the Burnurwurbskek Singers and Dancers from the Penobscot Nation.

A wide selection of traditional crafts will be offered for a range of prices.

Admission to the event, to be held rain or shine, is free. Barbecue lunch plates will be served and the Shaker Museum and Shaker Store will be open. Shaker Village is located at 707 Shaker Road (Route 26). For more information, go to www.maineshakers.com, follow on Facebook at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village or call 207-926-4597.

Ride for Suicide rally in third year

AUBURN — The third annual Ride for Suicide motorcycle rally will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25, starting at Lost Valley at 9 a.m. Riders will depart around 11:30 and will ride about an hour and half loop and end at the BBQ Pit in Lewiston where there will be four live bands, a barbecue spread 50/50 and burnout competition.

‘Taking Care of the Harvest & Seed Saving’ class set

LEWISTON — “Taking Care of the Harvest & Seed Saving” will be presented by Michael and Sonya Tardif, Taste of Eden, Norway, and Western Botanicals, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Ark and Olive Branch Cafe. The program is free.

To register, call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected]

The cafe is located at 791 Lisbon St. For more information, visit www.lewistonark.com.

United New Auburn to hear speaker

AUBURN — United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Rolly’s Diner when the speaker will be Sabrina Best, recreation director. She will talk about the recreation opportunities this fall. There will be holiday parades and opportunities. All are welcome.

Expansion Arts Fund taking applications

PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund is accepting applications from nonprofits for grants of up to $5,000 that support indigenous, ethnic, or rural arts programs or projects, particularly those that serve areas with limited access to arts events.

The deadline for grant applications is Sunday, Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: