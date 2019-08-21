AUBURN — The L-A Community Little Theatre will hold open auditions this weekend for the Tony-Award-winning musical classic “Annie.” Based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” the original Broadway production opened in 1977 and ran for nearly six years. Songs such as “Tomorrow,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life” and “I Don’t Need Anything But You” are among its most popular musical numbers.

Auditions for the role of Annie and the orphan girls will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Adult auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. All auditions will be at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center, 30 Academy St.

For the closed vocal auditions, participants are asked to prepare and sing 16 bars of a song from “Annie.” Copies of the music will be available, and no a cappella auditions will be allowed. The auditions will also include group readings of sides from the script. Adults and girls should wear comfortable clothes as there will be a short piece of choreography. Girls are encouraged to bring tap shoes, although tap experience is not required.

Character Descriptions

Annie: A streetwise orphan. Spunky, friendly, big-voiced. Age 10 to 12; mezzo-soprano.

Warbucks: A successful businessman. Rich, stiff-collared, bullish. Age 40 to 55; baritone.

Grace Farrell: Secretary to Oliver Warbucks. Poised, sweet, gentle. Age 20 to 35; soprano.

Miss Hannigan: The orphanage matron who hates children. Disillusioned, bitter and cold. Age 30 to 45; alto.

Rooster: Miss Hannigan’s no-good brother. Sleazy, slick con man. Age 25 to 35; tenor.

Lily: Rooster’s girlfriend. Considered a floozy and a bimbo. Age 20 to 30; soprano.

Bert Healy: The ultimate radio personality who helps Annie. Age 30 to 45; tenor.

Roosevelt: The 32nd President of the United States. Democrat and friend of Warbucks. Age 40 to 60; baritone.

Orphans: The other girls in the orphanage. Gritty, neglected and vulnerable, yet honest and loveable. Age 6 to 13; various vocal range.

Ensemble/Servants: Various ages and vocal ranges.

The theater will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20. CLT is producing this show in place of the previously announced “My Fair Lady.” For more information, contact Dr. Caron at [email protected] More information is also available on the CLT website at www.laclt.com/audition.

