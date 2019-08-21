DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Edward Little High School Class of 1957 will hold a reunion Saturday, Aug. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at Gipper’s Bar and Grill, 120 Center St. in Auburn.

We haven’t been able to find the following classmates: Roger Brackett, Arlene Fifield Stephenson, Constance Houle Nolan, John Gerrish, Merton Knightly, Richard Labonte, Constance Laliberte, Alberta Laviviere, Constance O’Brien Skahan, Joan Snowman Schilling, Marcia Tibbets Fallon, Carol Webster Cormier and Germaine Ouelette Ridley.

If you have information about these classmates, please contact Joye Clark Earle at 740-0225 or e-mail [email protected].

— Joye, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m 13 years old and interested in the Army. I collect military patches, pins and business cards from around the world. I have a dream to have the largest collection in Poland. I’m asking that readers send me something. My address is Kamil Marcin Wasiak, ul.wyszyńskiego5 / 17, 95-035 Ozorków, Poland.

— Kamil, Poland

ANSWER: Yes, this is a letter from the country of Poland, not Poland, Maine! The things young people are into these days never cease to impress me. When one of my daughters was a schoolgirl, she collected business cards from all over the world. Like Kamil, she put a request in local newspapers and our mailbox was flooded with cards and letters. She loved sorting them and seeing what people did for a living; and she always had mail!

You can contribute to this young man’s dream so he can share these small military mementos from around the globe with others. Active-duty service members and veterans and reservists can all help with this project. I hope you will encourage this boy by sending him something.

In case you don’t know, an international Forever stamp costs about $1.15 and is enough to mail an envelope weighing one ounce or less.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the request for ceramic Christmas trees in the Aug. 20 Sun Spots, people can paint their own trees at my studio, Moon Stone Pottery at 186 Turner St. in Auburn (241-7550). They range in size, style and pricing. The small size is 9 inches tall, a medium is 14 inches, and large is 19 inches (21 inches with a star on top).

— Michelle, Moon Stone Pottery, Auburn

ANSWER: I’m just thrilled that you wrote, Michelle! I am going to get myself over there to purchase and paint a tree! What a fun thing to do, and so much better than ordering online!

Christmas will be here before we know it and I think it would be such a fun activity to gather at Moon Stone Pottery with some pals or family members and paint your own trees together. If you decide to do that, let me know how it goes and send photos!

