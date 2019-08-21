LEWISTON — Museum L-A has announced a new senior arts workshop opportunity for the fall. For the second installment of a three-part workshop series, the museum seeks 12 participants for its free workshop, “Create in 3-D: Paper Sculpture Art,” facilitated by local visual artist Karen Brooks.

What is a paper sculpture? This unique technique allows artists to expand their creative abilities while simply cutting, bending, layering and gluing paper together to create a piece of 3-D artwork that jumps off the page. The participants will need to be able to hold a pair of scissors and use a knife blade to cut the paper for their masterpieces. All tools and materials will be provided.

The museum is looking for 12 willing participants over the age of 50 to join the workshop from Aug. 24 to Oct. 12 for weekly classes. The sessions will be held at Museum L-A from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday. After eight weeks of working on a project and being inspired by the museum’s exhibitions and collections, a free public exhibit will be installed in museum spaces to showcase the paper sculpture works of art for one week.

On her website, Brooks states, “The work builds slowly, until the moment when it seems to come alive with depth. From that point on the work seems to dictate what it needs to be complete. This is the moment in creating paper sculptures that I love the most!”

Brooks has been a teacher for many years and has shown her work in galleries throughout Maine.

Registration for the free workshop is required and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sign up by calling 207-333-3881.

Museum L-A is in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal St. Its hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Special tour requests and large group tours outside of these hours are available by appointment. Entrance to the museum parking lot is on Chestnut Street.

For more information about the program, visit www.museumla.org.

