AUBURN — After more than eight years of serving Asian fusion cuisine in the Auburn Plaza, Jasmine Cafe announced Wednesday that it will close Aug. 29.

“I’d like to explore all that our world and state have to offer while I’m young and full of energy,” Jasmine owner Supannee Saengwong wrote in a Facebook post. “I have some great opportunities that I’m looking into and am ready for something new.”

But that won’t be the end of their Asian fusion dishes. Saengwong also wrote that the Jasmine Mobile food truck will continue to operate through the fall.

And Saengwong’s parents are considering opening a similar themed restaurant in the same location with many of customers’ favorite dishes, according to the Facebook post. Her mother will announce any plans on Facebook, Saengwong wrote.

