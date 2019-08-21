LIVERMORE FALLS — The Livermore Falls High School Class of 1969 planning committee is in search of the following classmates: Doug Pond, Robert Porell, Scott Pulkkinen, Patty (Keen) Cox, Shirley (Fuller) Sanders, Lucille Grooms, Nancy (Gile) Berkleend, Tina (Hinkley) Dorey, Linda (Hunt) Walton, Nancy Kenney, Richard Leclerc, Juanita (Lee) Bouchard, Delores Loewe, James MacDowell, Almond Meader, Brian Mitchell, Tom Mitchell, Susan (Morris) Chrietien, Kirk Peary, Stephen Allen, Michael Alvino, April Atkinson, Nathan Berry, Mike Bilodeau, Alan Bond, Pam (Bowen) Savigney, Tom Bonnevie, Larry Chabot, Darlene (Morris) Bryant, Geraldine (Castonguay) Harvell, Brad Chandler, Rita (Cloutier) Dyer, Gary Copeland, Mary (Merrill) Cote, Thom Cote, Mark Creasey, Lucy (Curry) Richard, Sandra (Driscoll) Townsend, Elaine (Dube) Smith, Charles Eames, Bruce Eastman, Elaine (Emery) Nichols, Brian Putnam, Lynn Richardson, Boyd Roy, Sabrina (Stevens) Peel, Robert Thompson, Lucia (True) Healey, Donna (Ventrella) Labbe.

Anyone with information on how to reach our classmates please contact Vicki (Toncer) Wright 207-402-7353 or email [email protected] . The Reunion is fast approaching; it is going to be held September 14, in Wilton.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: