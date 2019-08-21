LIVERMORE FALLS — Ready to start learning about your family history? Treat Memorial Library will be hosting Getting Started in Genealogy on Thursday, September 19, at 3 p.m. Explore the basics of genealogical research with B.J. Jamieson, genealogy reference specialist at the Maine State Library. Discover the resources that Treat Memorial Library and the Maine State Library have to offer, including free access to Ancestry and HeritageQuest, plus family histories, vital records, Maine Old Cemetery Association records and much, much more. Start your family research with confidence.

We will be having our annual Apple Pumpkin Festival Book Sale on Saturday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are now accepting donations of gently used (or new.) books, DVDs and CDs. If you have a large donation, please call and make arrangements for the acceptance of the delivery (we have a very small staff). On the day of the sale, choose your own donation amount and go home with bags of books. The book sale will take place downstairs in the auditorium. Hope to see you there and thank you.

Get a head start on your winter projects with our Knit/Crochet group. The group meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Join us for stories, crafts, and activities at Preschool Story Time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

LEGO Club will meet on Saturday, September 21, at 10:30 a.m. September’s challenge will be to build a wind powered car.

Book Group will meet on Thursday, September 12 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel 1984 as part of our series on Banned Books.

Please note that the library will be closed on Tuesday, September 3, in observance of Labor Day.

Any questions or for more information about any of these events, please call the Library at 897-3631. Pick up the activities calendar at the Circulation Desk the next time you are in the Library. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).

