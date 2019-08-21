100 years ago: 1919

Good crowds attended the Salvation Army services yesterday. The service at the county jail was one of the best for months and the afternoon open-air service at Lake Grove was very successful. At the evening service held in the hall on Middle Street, one young woman went to penitent form. All three were conducted by Adjutant Abbott.

50 years ago: 1969

The Auburn Housing Authority is currently seeking applicants for residency at the new Lake Auburn Towne House. The five-year residency requirement may be eased. Executive Director Harry W. Woodward said today that persons who have resided in the city since September 1968 are currently being accepted from persons, but added applicants with at least five years residency will have first priority. Woodward said up to date approximately 35 of the 100 units have been filled.

25 years ago: 1994

City councilors agreed Tuesday to crack down on vandalism and loitering behind the Multi-Purpose Center, amending the city’s parks ordinance to prohibit alcohol at the center’s playground and enforce a 9 p.m. curfew. The playground, which includes a basketball court, tetherball pole, swings and a jungle gym, was improved last year with a $90,000 federal grant and additional money from the School Department. But since then, officials have seen a “significant increase” in vandalism at the playground, according to Assistant City Administrator Mark A. Adams. The installation of spotlights and a heightened police presence have curbed activity somewhat, but “necessary enforcement tools” are needed, he told councilors.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

