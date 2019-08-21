Abdisalan Ali, left, Bennett Shaw and Dave Foster stuff backpacks with school supplies at the United Way of Androscoggin County in Lewiston on Wednesday. Fifteen volunteers from local businesses and the Auburn Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club assembled over 1,000 back-to-school backpacks for Androscoggin County students during the “Backpack Project,” said executive director Joleen Bedard. At least 50 people have been involved in the project in some form or another, said Bedard. “We just want to make sure that kids have the right start to the new school year,” said Bedard. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
« Previous
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Nation / World
-
Encore
-
Business
-
Politics
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.