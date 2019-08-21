AUGUSTA — Reprise Choral Ensemble (“Reprise”), the Augusta-area-based choral chamber ensemble whose successful inaugural concert was in June, is offering audition opportunities for potential singers. Reprise looks to grow in numbers while keeping a consistent balance and blend. Rehearsals and concerts are held in the Augusta area.

The next two concerts are Feb. 1, 2020, celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial year with the music and poetry of Maine composers and writers, and late May. Reprise is a nonprofit organization that donates all proceeds of concerts to arts organizations or individuals chosen by the Reprise board of directors; the June inaugural concert proceeds of $1,000 were awarded the to Maine Arts Academy.

For more information about Reprise and upcoming September auditions, contact music director Mary Elisabeth Rector or co-founders Julie Richard and Timothy Rector at [email protected]

