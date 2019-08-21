Wednesday began with a little bit of sun, but clouds moved in, and thunderstorms will threaten by afternoon.

The severity of storms will depend on how unstable our atmosphere becomes. The amount of morning and mid-day sun will dictate that.

On paper, Wednesday will be a big severe thunderstorm day in the northeast.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed just about all of New England in “Slight” risk for severe weather.

Damaging straight line wind is the primary threat. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Most of the heavy hitting storms should be between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Thursday will showcase bright skies and breezy westerly wind. An inland shower is possible and you’ll likely notice lower humidity settling in.

The weekend is looking bright but cooler.

