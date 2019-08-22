To the Editor:

In just a few weeks we are going to be having our annual Maine Goes Gold Event. Our mission is to bring awareness to Childhood Cancer and to ways the community can help.

Hailey Steward had a dream. Unfortunately it wasn’t the same dream most 10 year old’s have… she had a dream to beat childhood cancer! Hailey battled this fierce demon head on for 6 years and then we had to all say good bye to our butterfly. From that day forward, Team Hailey Hugs has made it our mission to keep Hailey’s dream a reality and we keep fighting! We are a non-profit organization helping families affected by Childhood Cancer. Did you know most families affected by Childhood Cancer have to give up one income in order to take their children to treatment? Did you know if there are siblings to this child that they tag along to the hospital and spend endless hours and days there instead of being outside catching frogs, jumping in mud puddles, riding bikes, and playing ball? Did you know lots of these families can no longer pay all their bills, especially their mortgage? Did you know they have trouble putting gas in the car to go to these treatments and then have to pay for lodging? What if they have loans on those cars? And we all have car insurance. Please, I’m begging, take a moment and the next time you have a spare dollar or an auction item, gift certificate or even a SMILE, share it with a Team Hailey Hug member and lets conquer this fight once and for all!

Now…about that event…. August 31st at the Bethel Common…

Breakfast is available!

9 AM Fran Head will welcome us all then a live Butterfly release! We still have some for sale $15

11 AM PARADE (floats, Fire, EMS, Jeeps, ATVs, Motorcycles all welcome, need gold)

Live music all day up to the fireworks!

Food Vendors

Craft Vendors

Silent ticket auction

Live Auction

Dunk tank with some well known guests like Lee Goldberg, Ryan Holt from Naked and Afraid and many more

Mr. Drew and his exotic animals too

Wood carving demonstrations

This years special…..kids’ games with prizes

Wagon rides and fireworks!

Come to this free family event!

Hope to see you there,

Missy Wakefield

Team Hailey Hugs Secretary

Event Coordinator

« Previous

Next »

filed under: