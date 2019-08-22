NORTH BRIDGTON — Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 is the date of this year’s Bridgton Academy Annual Picnic to be held at Crystal Lake Park in Harrison. This annual event—now in its 36th year—was started by the late Celia Tarbox Ballard from the Class of 1930 and first took place in 1983.

Alumni and friends of Bridgton Academy are invited to meet at the gazebo at Crystal Lake Park at 11:30 a.m. on September 3rd. Please plan to bring a picnic lunch and a lawn chair; leave dessert to us! The picnic offers a great way to reminisce with old friends and revisit memories from Bridgton Academy. For further information, please contact Sarah Leroy in the Office of Alumni & Development at 207-647-3322 x1213, or by email at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you at Crystal Lake!

Founded in 1808, Bridgton Academy is the only accredited college preparatory school in the nation dedicated to a postgraduate year for young men seeking to develop academic skills, study skills, self-discipline, and self-confidence in preparation for success in both college and beyond.

