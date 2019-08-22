NORWAY – The friends and members of the Second Congregational Church, U.C.C., Main St., Norway are almost ready for their 19th annual Tent-N-Treasures Yard Sale, which will be held, Saturday, August 24, at 7:30 a.m. According to Deb Ladner, one of the Yard Sale coordinators, “We are often imitated, but never duplicated. If you haven’t been before, don’t miss it. It is a huge event! This year, among the thousands of cleaned and priced items, we have couches, chairs, antiques, auto parts, tools, toys, trinkets, pans, pictures, books, recliners and bureaus.”

The sale will happen rain or shine. It is under 10 tents, which will fill the entire church parking lot. Setup will begin Wednesday evening and will last late into Friday night, August 23th. The church is looking for community volunteers to help during the day on Thursday and Friday. Please call the office to volunteer. 743-2290. Youth group members and advisers will spend the night under the tents with all the treasures.

There will be no “early birds” or “previews” allowed before the sale which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. Hot dogs and cold drinks will be available at 10:30 a.m.

The revenue from the yard sale will be used to support the many missions of the Second Congregational Church.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: