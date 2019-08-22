STONEHAM — A sellout crowd of over 150 gathered at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine on Friday evening August 9th for dinner and a reading by Maine author and Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout to support youth development at Camp Susan Curtis, a program of the Susan L. Curtis Foundation. Located in Stoneham, Camp Susan Curtis offers economically disadvantaged Maine youth a safe, supportive environment in which to discover their interests and abilities and develop important life skills. This was the third Evening with Maine Authors and the event raised over twenty-five thousand dollars from ticket sales, sponsorships, donations, silent auction and book sales.

Ms. Strout read an excerpt from her soon to be published novel, Olive, Again, a sequel to Olive Kitteridge which won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2009. Fellow Maine author Caitlin Shetterly introduced Elizabeth and led a question and answer session after the reading. Ms. Shetterly also related her experience leading a writing workshop for older children at Camp Susan Curtis.

Camp Susan Curtis alumna Elyse Corbett spoke movingly of how the connections she made at Camp and the growth in confidence, self-esteem, and sense of belonging she experienced as a camper and Counselor-in-Training helped her overcome adversity and go on to pursue her academic goals. Today she is a Licensed Psychologist with her own private practice and a Trustee of the Susan L. Curtis Foundation.

The event was made possible in part by presenting sponsor Great Northen Docks, Naples, ME; and sponsors Consolidated Communications; Dead River Company, South Portland, ME; John Cole Architect, Fryeburg, ME; Grandy Oats, Hiram, ME and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Bridgton, ME.

Since 1974, Camp Susan Curtis, a program of the Susan L. Curtis Foundation, has been teaching critical life skills and character development to economically disadvantaged Maine youth from grades three through 12, removing barriers and helping them to know and realize their full potential. Campers must be referred by their school counselors and demonstrate financial need by qualifying for free or reduced lunch through the USDA school lunch program. The camp experience is fully sponsored by donations from corporations, foundations and individuals. Administrative offices are located in Portland. For more information, please visit http://www.susancurtis.org/.

