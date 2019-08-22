John A. Collins, 53, Windham, illegal transportation of animal or bird on Sept. 29, 2018, dismissed.

Hayden A. Collins, 25, Windham, illegal transportation of animal or bird on Sept. 29, 2018, dismissed.

Craig Audet, 28, South Gardiner, ice fishing with more than 5 lines on Nov. 18, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Tucker S. Weeks, 19, Saco, minor possessing liquor on Dec. 8, 2018, offense committed fined $200.

Nashoba W. Cote, 20, Eustis, minor possessing liquor on Dec. 1, 2018, offense committed fined $200.

Acacia M. Tourtelotte, 19, Farmington, minor possessing liquor on Dec. 1, 2018, offense committed fined $200.

Randy Pease, 55, Monmouth, unlawful cutting of trees by another on Oct. 10, 2018, filed.

John D. Shilkin, 46, Belgrade, unlawful cutting of trees on Oct. 27, 2018, offense committed restitution 4500, unconditional discharge.

Jake Sutton, 38, Wilton, supervising junior hunter who violates law on Nov. 22, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Michael D. Bailey, 22, Coventry, R.I., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 22, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Brandon M. Sargent, 17, Naples, violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 29, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Barry P. McCabe, 53, Farmington, enter or cause a projectile to enter place illegally on Nov. 22, 2018, dismissed.

Jasmine M. Burnham, 31, Jay, allowing dog to be at large on Dec. 20, 2018, keeping unlicensed dog on Dec. 19, 2018, charges dismissed.

