Oven Barbecued Spareribs

Dorcas Butler, Norway

3 to 4 Pounds sareribs

1 Onion, finely chopped

1/2 Cup celery, chopped

1 Clove of garlic, minced

2 Cups catsup

1/4 Cup vinegar

2 Tablespoons lemon jice

2 Tablepoons Worcestershire sauce

3 Tablespoons brown sugar

1 Teasooon dry mustard

2 Teaspoons salt

1/2 Teaspoon pepper

Brown spareribs in a Dutch oven or similar pan. Combine onions, celery, garlic, catsup, vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, dry mustard and seasonings in a bowl. Mix well. Pour over spare ribs. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/4 hours or until spareribes are tender.

Kosher-Style Dill Pickles

Dorcas Butler, Norway

20 to 25 4″ cucumbers

6 to 8 Cloves of garlic

4 to 5 Tablespoons dillseed

1 Quart cider vinegar

1/2 Tablespoon powdered alum

1 Cup salt

3 Quarts water

Wash cucumbers and combine with cold water enough to cover and let stand overnight. Drain and pack cucumbers in hot sterilized quart jars. Add 1 clove garlic and 2 teaspoons dillseet to each jar. Combine vinegar, alum, salt and 3 quarts of water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Pour over cucumbers, leaving 1/2″ headroom; seal with 2-piece lids. Processin a boiling water bath for 20 minutes.

Blueberry Brunch Cake

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 Cups blueberries

1/2 Cup sugar

1 Tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 Cup water

1/2 Cup butter or margarine, softened

3 Ounce package cream cheese, softened

2 1/4 Cups flour

1 Cup sugar

2 Teaspoons baking powder

1 Teaspoon salt

3 Eggs

1/2 Cup milk

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 Tablespoon lemon rind

1/2 Cup powdered sugar

1 Tablespoon butter or margarine

2 Teaspoons milk

1/4 Teaspoon lemon extract

Combine first 4 ingredines in a saucepan. Cook until thickened, stirring frequently. Cool Cut butter and cream cheese into a mixture of flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl until crumbly. Reserve 1 cup of this mix for topping. To the remainder of the crumb mix add the eggs, milk, vanilla and lemon rind and beat well. Pour into a greased 9″ x 13″ baking pan. Spon blueberries over batter. Sprinkle reserved crumbs on the top. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes at 350 degrees or until golden brown. Combine remaining ingredients in a samll bow until well mixed. Drizzle ove the warm cake.

Kids in the Kitchen

Apple Dip

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

8 Ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 Cup sugar

3/4 Cup packed brown sugar

1 Teaspoon vanilla

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat until well blended. Put in refrigerator until chilled. Dip apple sliced and enjoy.

