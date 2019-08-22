H&R Block of South Paris, a locally owned franchise, recently honored three employees for their service. Vikki Holmes, left, is celebrating 30 years of service as a master tax adviser, notary and an enrolled agent. Rejeanne Basselet, second from left, was honored for 15 years of service as a enrolled agent and notary while specializing in payroll/bookkeeping. Darcy Winslow, second from right, is celebrating 15 years of service as a computer technician and office assistant. Joining in the celebration was Juliann Stauder, right, who recently joined the office as a tax specialist and an assistant payroll/bookkeeping specialist.
