LISBON FALLS — Little Ridge Farm in Lisbon Falls will celebrate its 10 years of success in the Lisbon community with free live music, face painting, a photo booth, raffles and a farm tour from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The celebration will also feature the farm’s partners that use Little Ridge Farm products. Tastings from Flux Restaurant, treats from Turtle Rock Farm and Gracie’s Garden canned goods, personal care products and hemp-field tours from Healing Harbors, cheese from Winter Hill Farm and beer from Side by Each Brewing, among others, will be for sale to celebrate the area’s thriving agriculture community.

Since 2009, the farm has provided its community with certified organic produce and pasture-raised pork, beef and turkey. Community and town support has enabled the farm to thrive, increasing its sales during the past 10 years. Starting with an economic development loan from the town of Lisbon, farm owner Keena Tracy bought her first tractor and a few implements and broke ground. After a community barn raising for the farm’s “pickup barn,” the farm grew into a successful, sustainable local business. The farm is now supported by more than 200 families in Lisbon and the surrounding area.

All are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly event.

« Previous

filed under: