100 years ago: 1919

Lewiston-Auburn will see Lieutenant Moffatt do stunts in the air over the two cities, after all, according to advances received from Portland last evening by Secretary Leach of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce. Lt. Moffatt and his plane were due here Monday morning, with the Army recruiting circus, but on account of there being no gasoline of the right grade in Portland, it has been detained in that city, waiting for a supply from Boston. Both cities were on the lookout for the plane at the time of its scheduled arrival, and the disappointment was general, for it was claimed that the pilot is one of the most daring in the game.

50 years ago: 1969

Word has been received locally of the presentation of the American Spirit Honor Medal to an Auburn man. Receiving the medal during the graduation review at the Great Lakes Recruit Training Center held recently was Seaman Recruit Ronald V. Spofford, son of Mrs. Eloise Spofford, and Cleba Spofford, of Auburn. Recruit Spofford was chosen as the most outstanding recruit from more than 1,200 graduating. The award signifies his spirit as an American citizen during civilian life and recruits training. The medal is sponsored by the Citizen’s Committee of the Army, Navy and Air Force. A graduate of Gorham State College, Spofford spent two and a half years in Malaysia as a Peace Corps volunteer after which he returned to Maine to teach at the Poland Community School in Poland prior to entering the Navy.

25 years ago: 1994

Colorful balloons dotted the sky over Lewiston-Auburn Friday as the second annual Great Falls Balloon Festival got off the ground. The thrill of a lifetime was experienced by a 95-year-old woman who got her first ride in a hot air balloon. For nonagenarian Frances Sylvester of Durham, the ride fulfilled a dream as she was treated to a ride by Dr. John Reeder, a Lewiston chiropractor and part-time balloonist. The ride was arranged by her grandchildren to celebrate her birthday. According to Reeder, the birthday gift was a success.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

